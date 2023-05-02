The appalling managerial record of Chelsea’s Frank Lampard over the past 20 matches

It beggars belief that Todd Boehly would’ve even considered Frank Lampard for the interim manager’s job at Chelsea once Graham Potter was sacked.

The former midfielder was a great servant for the club as a player, but he showed towards the end of his first stint as Chelsea manager, and subsequently with Everton, that he isn’t cut out to be a manager at the top level.

His lack of nous and inability to motivate his squad has been shown to its fullest again since stepping back into the Stamford Bridge hot-seat, where he’s lost every game that he’s managed.

Though Graham Potter didn’t really get the results expected, he had to contend with an injury list that would’ve tested the managerial acumen of even the greatest in the game, and just when it seemed he might be able to get things right, Boehly’s trigger finger saw him summarily dispensed with.

If the owner had taken one look at Lampard’s recent managerial CV, however, he would have known to have stayed well away from him.

The numbers ? pic.twitter.com/PVB5EyANdg — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 2, 2023

Including his time at Chelsea – since taking the reins before the Champions League first-leg match against Real Madrid – he has drawn two, won one and lost 17 of his last 20 matches in all competitions.

It’s one of the worst runs of any manager in any league and is also the first time since 1993 that the Blues have lost six consecutive games in all competitions.

Chelsea lose 6 consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since 1993. Freefall. pic.twitter.com/w7trS8Xd5j — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 2, 2023

At any other time, Lampard would surely have received his marching orders already, but there seems little point in doing that now regardless of what happens in the final few matches.