The ticket prices have been revealed for the New Jersey-based friendly between Manchester United vs Arsenal this summer.

United’s tour of the USA this summer will see them take on Borussia Dortmund, Wrexham and one more team as well as the Gunners, and ticket prices for their match against their league counterparts have been revealed, as per the Manchester Evening News.

Red Devils fans who applied for ‘presale’ tickets were sent a code by the club this morning, which they can now use to purchase their tickets early via the Ticketmaster website.

The match between United and Arsenal is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium – home to the New York Giants and the New York Jets of the NFL – in New Jersey on Saturday, July 22nd at 5pm local time (10pm UK), and United fans have been shocked to see that the cheapest seats come at the cost of £105.

A large portion of tickets are on sale for £205, while tickets for ‘on-field-seating’ will set fans back around £1,200.

Similar ticket prices were announced for the Wrexham clash, which was said to have not gone down well with United’s fanbase, but club director John Murtough remains positive in the build-up to the fixture.

“Manchester United versus Arsenal is one the most famous and anticipated fixtures in the English football calendar and supporters from both clubs understand how big the rivalry between the two sides is. It’s great to be able to bring this match to New York and play in front of what I am sure will be a sell-out crowd.”

For many fans abroad, the trip to watch their favourite team may be an expensive one, but it could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so forking out for tickets might well be worth it.