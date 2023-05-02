Tottenham will look to take advantage of Dean Henderson’s uncertain future at Manchester United as they look to replace Hugo Lloris.

This is according to The Daily Mail, with Henderson a target for Spurs along with Brentford’s David Raya.

The goalkeeping situation at Spurs is an interesting one, with Hugo Lloris being replaced by Fraser Forster at half-time when Spurs were 5-0 down to Newcastle two weekends ago, the Frenchman not being seen since.

Lloris and Forster are also 36 and 35 years of age respectively, so a new, younger profile is certainly something Spurs could do with.

Football Insider (via FootballTalk) report that Henderson doesn’t see a future for himself at Manchester United, so a move could be on the cards for him this summer.

On loan at Nottingham Forest this season, Henderson was a regular from the start of the season until mid-January, when he picked up a thigh problem and he has not featured since, in part due to Keylor Navas coming in during the winter transfer window and usurping the No.1 spot at the City Ground.

Contracted to Manchester United until 2025, it’s unlikely that he’ll be extending his stay at Old Trafford beyond that, which could pave the way for Spurs to make their move and enter a new goalkeeping era.