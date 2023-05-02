Tottenham hit major snag in their ongoing search to secure a new manager

It’s turned out to be another hugely disappointing season for Tottenham Hotspur, both on and off the pitch.

With four games left to play they’ve an outside chance of Europa League football next season, though if results go against them Spurs could find themselves out of European football altogether.

After Antonio Conte’s incredible rant which ultimately led to him leaving the club by mutual consent, chairman Daniel Levy, had to oversee some shocking performances which then resulted in Conte’s replacement, Cristian Stellini, being fired.

Ryan Mason will carry the torch until the end of the 2022/23 season, though it’s then expected Levy will bring someone more experienced in, in order to hopefully bring the glory days back to White Hart Lane.

Former Bayern Munich coach, Julian Nagelsmann, was thought to be the front runner, however, The Telegraph have reported that there could be an issue which may rule the 35-year-old out.

Nagelsmann, rightly, wants to know who will be leading the recruitment and strategy on the football side after Fabio Paratici was forced to leave his post, and that is one area that appears not to be cut and dried at this point.

It’s a really delicate moment for Levy because he can’t afford to get another managerial appointment wrong at Tottenham.

The north Londoners have seen Arsenal dominate for much of this season, Chelsea spend hundreds of millions – even though things haven’t clicked there yet – and the other clubs around them in the English top-flight moving forward.

The right appointment now may even be one that stops Harry Kane from leaving. It’s that important.