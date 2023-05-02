Video: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka remaining positive regarding Premier League title chase

Although Arsenal’s play in the second half ultimately meant that they couldn’t add to the three goals scored in the first 45, it was still a comprehensive performance against Chelsea and one that has Granit Xhaka believing that the Gunners can still win the title.

The midfielder set up both goals for captain, Martin Odegaard, and was a solid presence in the host’s midfield throughout.

As a more experienced player too, his words before, during and after the game will hold some weight with the younger members of the team, and his positive attitude should rub off on his colleagues.

Game on!

Xhaka: "I think it's still possible!" ?

Vieira: "That's good!" ? pic.twitter.com/ZympVVW11u — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports