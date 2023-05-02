Video: Erik ten Hag delivers emotional and motivational speech in front of Alejandro Garnacho’s family

If there was any doubt as to what the magic ingredient was that Erik ten Hag brought with him to get his Man United side performing at the level they have since he took over, a quick listen to his emotional and motivational speech to Alejandro Garnacho and his family will provide all the answers.

The best man managers seem to be those that are straight down the line and who deliver good or bad news the same way; honesty as the best policy.

When speaking, they can sometimes be passionate and sometimes angry, but always honest.

Ten Hag pitched things just right to Garnacho in front of the player’s family with the youngster ready to sign a new contract at the club.

Erik ten Hag’s speech to Garnacho here in front of his family after signing new deal with Manchester United ?? #MUFC This is showing why and how ten Hag is doing an excellent job at United. ? @ManUtd @TenHagBall_ pic.twitter.com/TcI2A3bY7X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2023

Pictures from Man United