(Video) Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on touchline outburst vs. Spurs

Jurgen Klopp has spoken publicly for the first time about his recent touchline outburst that saw him scream in the face of the fourth official during Liverpool’s Premier League game against Spurs last weekend.

The German, who was particularly animated in the Liverpool technical area, charged at the game’s fourth official before injuring himself.

And his actions, which sparked widespread criticism, have included the likes of the CEO of Ref Support calling for a docking of points (Daily Mail).

However, speaking for the first time about his recent behaviour, Klopp, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday, admitted he ‘regrets’ his actions during Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Spurs.

Check out a snippet from the German’s recent press conference below.