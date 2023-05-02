Video: Jurgen Klopp charged with improper conduct over comments made after Liverpool’s game vs Tottenham

Given the strength of Jurgen Klopp’s words regarding referee of the Liverpool v Tottenham game, Paul Tierney, it really isn’t a surprise that the German has been charged with improper conduct.

It appears that Klopp has suggested that Tierney somehow has it in for him, though one has to question why he allowed his tongue to run away with him after the game.

Particularly when you consider that Liverpool went on to win it during injury time.

He may live to regret his outburst now that he’s been charged, and any punishment is likely to reflect the seriousness of the offence.