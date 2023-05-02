Video: Madueke gives Chelsea a lifeline as he pulls one back against Arsenal

Although he may have preferred to have scored his first-ever Chelsea goal in better circumstances, Noni Madueke’s strike gave the Blues a lifeline against Arsenal at the Emirate’s stadium.
The Gunners had run their visitors ragged throughout a one-sided first half, and though the intensity dipped just after half-time, the hosts were still in charge.
A momentary lapse in concentration by Oleksandr Zinchenko allowed Madueke in around the back to connect with Mateo Kovacic’s pinpoint delivery.
Madueke's first goal for Chelsea! ?
Pinpoint from Kovacic ? pic.twitter.com/x9OH6cR5mm
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2023
Noni Madueke SCORES!!
? 3 – 1 Arsenal FC vs Chelsea FC
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqBb5v#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/K52peljGf9
— fuboTVCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) May 2, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV