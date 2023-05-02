Video: Madueke gives Chelsea a lifeline as he pulls one back against Arsenal

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Although he may have preferred to have scored his first-ever Chelsea goal in better circumstances, Noni Madueke’s strike gave the Blues a lifeline against Arsenal at the Emirate’s stadium.

The Gunners had run their visitors ragged throughout a one-sided first half, and though the intensity dipped just after half-time, the hosts were still in charge.

A momentary lapse in concentration by Oleksandr Zinchenko allowed Madueke in around the back to connect with Mateo Kovacic’s pinpoint delivery.

