(Video) Odegaard and Jesus make it 2 and 3-0 against Chelsea

Watch a quickfire double from Arsenal that extends their lead over an embarrassing Chelsea side who have collapsed at the Emirates.

On 31 minutes, Odegaard finished superbly from inside the box and two minutes later, Jesus finished from close range after some pinball in the area.

Where does Frank Lampard go from here?

