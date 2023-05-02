Video: Thomas Tuchel weirdly pulls Sadio Mane’s shorts down during Bayern Munich training

There was a weird incident during a Bayern Munich training session this week as manager Thomas Tuchel was spotted pulling down Sadio Mane’s shorts which the forward clearly was not expecting. 

The Senegalese star was standing on the sidelines of a training pitch, looking at his other teammates, when Tuchel sneaked up behind him and pulled down his shorts before nonchalantly walking away.

Mane appeared to be stunned and immediately pulled up his pants, but it is unclear whether the former Liverpool star was unhappy about what happened.

The Senegal star does not have the best reputation amongst the Bayern squad at present after his bust-up with Leroy Sane, but it seems Tuchel has no ill feelings towards Mane, seeing as he is playing pranks on him.

