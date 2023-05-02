Video: ‘Too nice’ – Frank Lampard criticises his Chelsea players for a lack of physicality against Arsenal

Another Chelsea game overseen by Frank Lampard and another Chelsea defeat, this time by Arsenal, and the Blues midfield legend was in no mood to mince his words after the game.

The Gunners comprehensively outplayed their visitors in the first half, with Chelsea second to every ball and rarely closing down their opponent.

It quickly became apparent that the Blues had no stomach for the fight, handing Lampard his 17th defeat in his last 20 matches as a manager at Chelsea and Everton.

He blamed the defeat on the fact that his players are too nice.

