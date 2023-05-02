Video: ‘We have to fight’ – Arsenal’s Odegaard issues Premier League title rallying call

Arsenal’s comprehensive 3-1 victory over London rivals, Chelsea, had Gunners captain, Martin Odegaard’s name written all over it.

The Norwegian opened the scoring with a sweetly struck shot that went in off the crossbar, and quickly followed it up with his and his team’s second.

He drove his team on during the game which, despite Arsenal allowing the Blues to get a goal back, were dominant throughout and deserved winners.

The league title isn’t over until it’s mathematically impossible for Arsenal to win it, and Odegaard sounded a rallying cry in his post-match interview.

"We have to fight, we will believe until the end!" ? Martin Odegaard is magic ? pic.twitter.com/OjX41Opg9H — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports