Video: ‘We were us’ – Arteta delighted with Arsenal’s return to form against Chelsea

Arsenal FC
Posted by

In the end, it was a comprehensive 3-1 victory for Arsenal over a dire Chelsea outfit, and the manner of the performance clearly delighted the Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has seen his team drop points in the past few games which has meant that Man City have overtaken them in the title race.

Though Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League, a win for Pep Guardiola’s side against West Ham on Wednesday will see them leapfrog the Gunners again.

For now, Arteta is just delighted that Arsenal showed their faces again against the Blues.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Gabriel Jesus Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.