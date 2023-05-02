Video: ‘We were us’ – Arteta delighted with Arsenal’s return to form against Chelsea

In the end, it was a comprehensive 3-1 victory for Arsenal over a dire Chelsea outfit, and the manner of the performance clearly delighted the Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has seen his team drop points in the past few games which has meant that Man City have overtaken them in the title race.

Though Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League, a win for Pep Guardiola’s side against West Ham on Wednesday will see them leapfrog the Gunners again.

For now, Arteta is just delighted that Arsenal showed their faces again against the Blues.

"We were us!" – Mikel Arteta ? pic.twitter.com/YYDbyIHzs5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports