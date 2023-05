On his podcast last week, Sam Allardyce stated that Wilfried Gnonto should be starting for Leeds United.

Since taking over in February, Javi Gracia has been hesitant to select Gnonto for the starting lineup. In the 4-1 loss against Bournemouth on Sunday, the teenager received just his third start under the Spaniard.

Gnonto should be getting more gametime now that Allardyce is set to be appointed new Leeds manager “There are a couple of players who in my opinion should be playing. Wilfried Gnonto, the young Italian kid,” Allardyce told his No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“Fantastic. He’s so positive, so driven, so direct with the ball, he gets the play up the field and he doesn’t mind defending as well.” – finished Allardyce.