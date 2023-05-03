Sam Allardyce arrived at the Leeds United training ground this morning ahead of his appointment and it’s expected that he will be announced as their manager later today.

Sky Sports News, broke the information not too long ago and with that, it appears as if Javi Gracia’s time with the club is nearly over.

So far there has been nothing issued about the firing of Gracia, but it could well be that both announcements are made at the same time.

The Spaniard was appointed as the manager of Leeds in March, but it’s not gone the way he’d hoped with his side losing seven out of 12 games and conceding a whopping 30 goals.

Allardyce has managed a total of eight Premier League sides in the past, he’s built his reputation as someone who can help relegation-battling teams stay up.

That’s what Leeds certainly need at the minute, they’re currently one place above the drop zone due to their better goal difference than Nottingham Forest in 18th.

However, with just four league games to go, it may not be enough time for the former England boss. Building that team spirit and unity can take a bit of time and with many of the fixtures being so close together when you consider rest days, Allardyce may fall short.