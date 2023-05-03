Arsenal to hand Mikel Arteta huge summer transfer budget in bid to win first ever Champions League crown

Arsenal will reportedly give Mikel Arteta as much as £200million to spend in this summer’s transfer window as the club bid to win the Champions League next season.

The Gunners have never lifted the European Cup in their history, making the final on just one occasion, losing 2-1 to Barcelona in 2005/06.

However, they have made great strides under Arteta’s management, with the Spanish tactician massively over-achieving this season as they remain outsiders in the Premier League title race with this superb Manchester City side.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal now plan to keep on improving, and could back Arteta with a £200m budget to help put together a squad capable of seriously challenging for the Champions League.

Arsenal could do with investing in big signings in midfield in particular, but they might also benefit from improving their squad depth in other areas, with defence looking a bit of a concern when the likes of William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko aren’t fit.

AFC fans will no doubt be excited by this news and will be eager to see what kind of big names their club can now compete for in the transfer market.