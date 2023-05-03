An Arsenal fan who shone a laser pen at Chelsea winger Mykhalio Mudryk has been arrested following the Premier League clash last night according to the Evening Standard.

It was the Gunners who were the victors in the London derby, winning 3-1 after 90 minutes and leading 3-0 after less than 35 minutes.

Mudryk came on for the Blues as a substitute in the second half, footage then emerged of a green laser pen being shone on his face.

The Ukrainian was linked with a January move to Arsenal, journalist Rudy Galetti claimed on Twitter that a fee had been agreed for his services.

However, just a couple of days later, the 22-year-old would end up joining Chelsea instead.

We understand there being frustration when your club misses out on a potential young talent, but the actions of that particular Arsenal fan were disgraceful.

It’s one thing to boo him, whether you believe it was harsh or not, the fans are allowed to do it. Shining that laser pen at him was simply way too far.

Mudryk could’ve ended up suffering damage to one or both of his eyes and potentially blinded in the worst-case scenario. Once the suspect was identified he was always going to suffer repercussions for his actions.