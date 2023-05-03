Arsenal monitoring long-term Premier League target as Arteta considers surprise move

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move for long-term target Pedro Neto as the Gunners look for another winger this summer.

According to football.london, the North London club were interested in signing the winger last summer but were ultimately put off by his £50m price tag.

Having signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton in January, Arteta wants another winger in his squad to back up his main men and Wolves’ Pedro Neto is said to be an option, reports Football Insider. However, the 23-year-old has had rotten luck with injuries over the last two campaigns and Arsenal are monitoring his situation before making any potential move.

Neto has steadily been making a comeback from injury over recent weeks and was given 83 minutes of action against Brighton at the weekend.

Neto missed a huge part of last season with a serious knee injury and was consigned to the sidelines for a long spell of the current campaign with an ankle problem. The Portuguese star has played just 840 minutes for Wolves in the Premier League this season and has yet to make a goal contribution.

The 23-year-old, however, showcased his talent on many occasions before his knee injury last season and that is what originally caught Arsenal’s attention.

The winger was lightning for Wolves and provided them with a serious counter-attacking threat, therefore, if Arteta can help him rediscover this form, the Gunners will have a serious player on their hands.