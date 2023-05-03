Arsenal star eclipses impressive Premier League record previously held by Liverpool’s James Milner

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has now gone 55 games without being on the losing side in a Premier League game in which he’s scored.

The Brazil international netted in last night’s 3-1 win over Chelsea, putting the Gunners temporarily back on top of the table following a recent blip.

It might not be enough to help Arsenal seriously challenge title favourites Manchester City in the final few games of the season, but it did ensure a new personal record for Jesus.

See below as Opta note that this now means Jesus has never lost in 55 league games in which he’s found the back of the net, eclipsing the previous best run of Liverpool midfielder James Milner…

55-0 – Gabriel Jesus has now scored in 55 Premier League matches and never ended on the losing side when doing so (W50 D5) – this is the most times a player has scored in a game in the competition without ever losing, surpassing James Milner (54). Charm. pic.twitter.com/Lb0CTYO0zS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2023

It certainly seems like Jesus is a good luck charm, so Arsenal fans will be hoping he can continue to score and help them pick up more points in the final few games of the season.

Milner doesn’t play as often for Liverpool these days, so hasn’t had the chance to extend his record in recent times, but fair play to Jesus for going on such an impressive run.