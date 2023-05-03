Bad news for Jurgen Klopp as key Liverpool star to miss rest of season after surgery decision

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be without key star Thiago for the rest of the season after the 32-year-old made the decision to have surgery on a hip injury.

The Spaniard originally picked up the injury ahead of the Reds’ clash with Everton back in February but the veteran star is still feeling discomfort in his hip and therefore, has made the decision to have minor surgery to sort it out, reports The Athletic.

This means Thiago will sit out Liverpool’s remaining Premier League fixtures against Fulham, Brentford, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton.

The 32-year-old’s season has been plagued by injuries and that hasn’t helped Liverpool’s midfield problems this season.

Thiago has started just 22 games in all competitions this season and only recently returned to action after two months out with a hip flexor problem.

Injuries have been a problem throughout the 32-year-old’s time at Anfield and will be considered when his contract needs to be renewed next summer.

The midfielder is one of the more talented players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad but he is a player that cannot be relied on by the Liverpool boss.