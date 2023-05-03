Barcelona confident of Lionel Messi return after PSG exit reports

The future of Lionel Messi is being heavily discussed ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season and Barcelona are reportedly still confident that they can sign the World Cup winner ahead of next season.

French journalist Loic Tanzi reported on Tuesday that the Argentine will leave PSG at the end of the season, whilst FootMercato stated that the Ligue 1 champions have made the decision to not renew the World Cup winner’s contract.

This has given Barcelona hope reports Fabrice Hawkins, who states that Barcelona remain confident over his return despite reports stating that a deal will be very difficult for the Catalan club to do.

Messi’s entourage has been negotiating with Barca for weeks, states RMC Sport, but it remains to be seen if the La Liga side can get their financial house in order to make it happen.

Barcelona remain confident over the return of Lionel Messi. (Source: @FabriceHawkins)

Reports from the BBC and others, this week stated that Messi’s return to Barcelona is unlikely due to their financial issues and with the World Cup winner wanting to stay in Europe, could another club make a move for the PSG star?

The only realistic option would be for the 35-year-old to move to the Premier League with Man City the most likely to make a move. However, Barcelona is the fairytale story and many will hope that the Catalan club can pull the move off.