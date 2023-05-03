Bundesliga coach emerges as surprise number one candidate for Tottenham job

Tottenham’s search for a new manager is still ongoing and a report from the Netherlands states that Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the number one candidate for the role.

This week, ESPN reported that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is emerging as a serious contender alongside Julian Nagelsmann to become Tottenham’s next coach but now De Telegraaf have stated that Alonso is the leading candidate to land the role in North London.

This could be significant given the outlet is from the same country as Slot, whilst ESPN stated that Spurs are open to the idea of hiring an up-and-coming manager such as Alonso and the Feyenoord coach.

Xabi Alonso has emerged as Tottenham's number one target for the vacant managerial role. (Source: @telegraaf)

Alonso would be a very exciting appointment should Tottenham go down that route as the former Liverpool star has done an amazing job with Leverkusen since taking over at the start of the season.

His work has caught the attention of big clubs already with Real Madrid also named as a possible next destination for the Spaniard should Carlo Ancelotti leave at the end of the season, reports BILD.

As of now, it is uncertain who Tottenham’s next coach will be but there are some exciting names on the list for Spurs fans to get hopeful about.