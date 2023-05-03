Chelsea have completed the signing of Alex Matos from Championship side Norwich City.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, who claims the agreement was a free transfer with add-ons.

Matos has played for the Canaries’ under-18s and under-21s sides. In the under-18s Premier League he has 16 goal contributions from 39 appearances.

When playing in the Premier League 2, he delivered three assists and failed to score for Norwich’s youth side.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the East Anglian-based side back in 2021. However, he never made an appearance for the first team.

It’s clear that Chelsea’s transfer strategy is primarily going and getting young talent. In the case of Matos, he’s likely not someone who will be part of the senior team right away.

Perhaps the club will look to have him train with their youth side or look to loan him out to another team when the summer transfer window opens in June.