Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has slammed the “embarrassing” performance of Blues striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after last night’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners strolled to a comfortable win over Frank Lampard’s horribly out-of-form side, and Aubameyang’s inclusion in the starting line up seemed a strange call by the interim manager.

The Gabon international may perhaps have been keen to make a point against his former club, but we didn’t see any sign of that with his anonymous display in north London.

Burley was far from impressed with Aubameyang, criticising his total lack of effort and saying he almost made football look like a different sport.

One imagines we won’t be seeing Aubameyang back in Chelsea’s starting XI any time soon, and Burley told ESPN that he doesn’t even want to see the 33-year-old coming to Cobham for training.

“Aubameyang, and he was not the only one, should not wear a Chelsea jersey again,” Burley said in the video clip below.

“He should not even be allowed to the training ground. I don’t know how long he’s got left on his deal, but whatever it is, get him out.

“He walked around for 45 minutes. It’s embarrassing.

“Quite frankly, if I’m on the bench and I’m not playing because of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, what is that telling me? I’m thinking about a different sport. He doesn’t care, he’s a liability. It’s embarrassing.”

Aubameyang was once a star player at Arsenal, but he’s suffered a sharp decline in recent times and it’s hard to argue with Burley here.