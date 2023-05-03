Frank Lampard matches unwanted 35-year-old record after Chelsea’s defeat at Arsenal

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard has now suffered the humiliation of losing ten matches in a row in all competitions.

The 44-year-old may have been a legend as a Chelsea player, but he’s had two spells in charge of the Blues as a coach now and it hasn’t worked out for him at all.

Lampard has made a disastrous start to his second spell in charge of Chelsea, while he had also suffered a disappointing end to his time as manager of Everton earlier this season.

That means he’s become the first English manager since Arthur Cox in 1988 to lose ten games in a row, according to statisticians Opta…

10 – Frank Lampard has now lost each of the last 10 matches he’s taken charge of across all competitions – he is the first English manager to lose 10 in a row while in charge of a top-flight team since Arthur Cox in February 1988 with Derby. Tough. pic.twitter.com/ox3B1Dd9DN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2023

Things were bad enough under Graham Potter, but Chelsea’s decision to place Lampard as interim manager for the rest of the season increasingly looks like a huge mistake.

The west London giants surely need to sort out bringing in a new manager as soon as possible, with the team now looking unlikely to finish in the top half of the table, while their run of games coming up could even possibly see them dragged into an unthinkable relegation battle.