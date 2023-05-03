Chelsea legend Frank Lampard branded “one of the worst Premier League coaches ever”

Chelsea’s interim manager Frank Lampard has been branded one of the worst Premier League coaches ever after a disastrous spell this season with both Chelsea and Everton.

The 44-year-old was a great player for Chelsea and England during his prime years, and will surely go down as one of the finest ever produced in this country.

As a manager, however, Lampard seems totally out of his depth, having lost his last ten matches in a row in all competitions with both Chelsea and Everton this season.

Blues fans will be relieved that Lampard is only in as interim manager at Stamford Bridge, but it’s also slightly worrying for the club as they’re not mathematically safe from relegation at the moment, and have some tricky games coming up before the end of the season.

Speaking on ESPN, journalist and pundit Julien Laurens laid into Lampard, saying he has to go down as one of the worst coaches at Premier League level, even if he seems like a nice and intelligent guy.

“If the season started at the end of October, Chelsea would be in the bottom three. In the last 22 Premier League matches, they would be 18th in the table – this is how bad they are,” Laurens said in the video clip above.

“And Frank Lampard, I’m sorry, we all like him, he’s a nice guy, an intelligent guy … he’s one of the worst Premier League coaches ever. He’s lost his last ten games as a Premier League coach with Chelsea and Everton.”