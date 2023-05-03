Former Chelsea star says “disgraceful” players are ruining the club’s image

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has not held back with his criticism of this current team after they suffered yet another defeat, losing 3-1 to Arsenal last night.

That means the Blues have now lost six matches in a row in all competitions, and have just one win from their last ten games.

Needless to say, this is far from good enough for a club of Chelsea’s size, especially with the amount that new owner Todd Boehly has invested into the side in recent times.

Huge sums of money were spent on rebuilding this squad this season, with big names like Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk among the marquee signings brought in.

However, they’re yet to make any kind of positive impact, with Chelsea currently all the way down in 12th in the Premier League table, just nine points above the relegation zone, though they have a game in hand on Nottingham Forest, Leeds, and Leicester City.

As crazy as it sounds, Chelsea can’t be completely confident that they’re not in a relegation fight just yet, even if their awful end-of-season form has probably come too late for that to be a serious worry.

Still, it gives an idea of just how bad things are, so it’s not surprising to see Leboeuf lay into these players, saying only N’Golo Kante and Noni Madueke did enough in last night’s defeat against the Gunners.

“Shameful, disgraceful, pitiful…everything! I don’t know if the players understand what they’re doing right now,” he told ESPN.

“On top of dirtying the image of the club, they’re dirtying their own image. What they’re showing to the world is the worst they can see in the world of football.

“Everyone can be bad, it can happen, but when you show no character, when you show no commitment and no involvement in what you’re trying to do, it shows that you are unprofessional.

“You can put everybody, except Madueke and a little bit N’Golo Kante, they have shown to the world that they do not deserve to wear the Chelsea shirt. The club is a big club, but this team is a shambles. It’s unbelievable, I’ve never seen that. I wanted to switch off the TV, it was so shameful.”