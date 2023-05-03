Chelsea eye surprise transfer move for 20-year-old to fix problem position

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up exciting young striker Emanuel Emegha as a transfer target up front this summer.

The Blues have recruited some top young players in recent transfer windows, even if it’s not yet bringing results on the pitch, and it seems that strategy is set to continue, even if there also appears to be some need for more proven players to come in as well.

According to Foot Mercato, Emegha is now on Chelsea’s list of targets as they look for young strikers this summer, with the 20-year-old Dutchman certainly looking like he could have a big future in the game.

The Netherlands Under-19 international, who currently plays for Austrian club Sturm Graz, could be a good fit for what Chelsea are trying to build, and would surely give them more of a goal threat than recent flop signings like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku.

The report notes that several clubs are following Emegha, but Chelsea are the biggest name who currently admire him.

It will be interesting to see if he could be tempted to join this struggling CFC project or if he looks elsewhere for the next step in his career.