Crystal Palace make contact to land 44-year-old super tactician that’s also a Tottenham target

Roy Hodgson has been a revelation since he returned to Crystal Palace as a replacement for Patrick Vieira, and with the south Londoners arguably safe in the Premier League for another season, focus can turn to which manager will lead the team from the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

If Steve Parish and his board of directors can get the appointment spot on, there’s every chance that the club’s best and senior players won’t be looking for pastures new in the summer.

To that end, De Telegraaf note that Palace are already in talks with Rafaela Pimenta, who happens to be the agent for the highly-rated Feyenoord tactician, Arne Slot.

With four games left of the Eredivisie season, Feyenoord sit atop the table and eight points clear of their nearest rivals, Ajax, having lost just one game all season.

It’s therefore understandable why other clubs would be interested in his services, and ESPN also suggest that Daniel Levy has put the Dutchman under serious consideration to take over at White Hart Lane.

The Dutch top-flight isn’t quite as strong as the Premier League, with respect, however, any coach that can get to the business end of the season by only losing one match needs to be given due consideration.

There isn’t believed to be any agreement in place as of this moment, but the fact that Palace have got in quickly could well give them the upper hand in negotiations.