Exciting Bundesliga star amongst three alternatives Man United have lined up should they miss out on Harry Kane

The future of Harry Kane at Tottenham is being heavily discussed as the summer transfer window approaches and Man United look like the main contenders to lure the England striker away from North London.

The 29-year-old’s future is in doubt as Spurs are a mess at present and have gone another season without a trophy. That coincides with Man United being in desperate need of a top-class striker and the pair could be a match made in heaven as Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of the England international.

A fee for Kane would likely be over £100m and it should be anticipated that Daniel Levy will play hardball with Spurs’ Premier League rivals.

That puts some doubt over any potential deal but should United fail to land the Tottenham star, they also have three alternatives lined up.

The three alternatives Man United have for Harry Kane

According to FourFourTwo, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, Roma’s Tammy Abraham and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez are all options for Man United heading into the upcoming transfer window.

The most exciting of these names is United’s Plan B, which is Kolo Mauni. The France international has emerged as a top talent this season in the Bundesliga scoring 20 goals and assisting a further 14 across 40 games in all competions.

With a contract at Frankfurt until 2027, the 24-year-old should cost in the region of €70m.

Man United’s Plans C and D both play in Serie A. The first is Roma forward Tammy Abraham, who is said to be keen on a move back to England following two successful seasons in Italy. Abraham would set the Red Devils back €65m but, should a bidding war ensue with other clubs, United will then switch their focus to Lautaro Martinez.

Ten Hag is an admirer of Martinez and feels that the Argentine’s work rate would be a big asset to his forward line. The World Cup winner could cost up to €80m as none of Man United’s targets will come cheaply.