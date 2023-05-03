Former Man United superstar opens up on his ballet and gymnastic lessons

If you’re a football player, there aren’t any doubts whatsoever as to the mental strength that’s required to get right to the very top of the pyramid, though one ex-Man United star has opened up on what else helped him to become one of the Premier League’s very best players.

Rio Ferdinand was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, and noted how taking ballet, gymnastic and athletic lessons helped him further down the line when playing the beautiful game.

The core strength, stability and athleticism needed for any of those disciplines played a part in keeping the central defender balanced and poised throughout his career.

Dreams do come true ?? pic.twitter.com/UTLPbZwZBB — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 3, 2023

Footage from The Premier League