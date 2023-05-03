Former Man United superstar opens up on his ballet and gymnastic lessons

Manchester United FC
Posted by

If you’re a football player, there aren’t any doubts whatsoever as to the mental strength that’s required to get right to the very top of the pyramid, though one ex-Man United star has opened up on what else helped him to become one of the Premier League’s very best players.

Rio Ferdinand was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, and noted how taking ballet, gymnastic and athletic lessons helped him further down the line when playing the beautiful game.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool star is close to sealing deal with Premier League rivals
Man City offered more money but Jude Bellingham chose Real Madrid, plus explanation for Liverpool pulling out
Newcastle make enquiry over €30-35m-rated Man United transfer target

The core strength, stability and athleticism needed for any of those disciplines played a part in keeping the central defender balanced and poised throughout his career.

Footage from The Premier League

More Stories Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.