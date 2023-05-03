The future of Harry Kane is said to be a big factor in negotiations for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to recruit a new manager.

Football Insider has claimed that having a plan prepared to keep the forward is a big part of the negotiation process.

They also report that they’re aiming to have the new Spurs manager ready and prepared by the end of the Premier League season.

According to 90Min.com, Kane will not make a decision on his future until the new Spurs manager is appointed.

We can see why the outcome of the 29-year-old’s decision is such an important talking point in the process of finding a new manager.

Whoever takes the position at Tottenham won’t work with many strikers better than him. Kane has scored 25 league goals this season and has accumulated more than 15 a season for the last nine Premier League campaigns.

Losing a key source of goals would be a massive blow for the club and would make the challenge for the new Spurs manager even more difficult than it already is.