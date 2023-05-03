Arsenal could reportedly have an opportunity to swoop for the transfer of Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach now that a move to Leeds United has fallen through.

The 19-year-old winger is considered a big prospect in Spanish football, and it’s not surprising to see plenty of interest in him ahead of the summer.

According to Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, it had looked like Akhomach could move to Leeds this summer, but their chaotic situation involving a change in manager and director of football has seen the deal collapse.

The report now states that Arsenal could be one of the clubs in position to pounce, while AC Milan and Sevilla also seem to have some interest in the Spanish youth international.

Arsenal would surely be an attractive destination for Akhomach as he looks to make the next step in his career, with first-team football proving a little hard to come by at the Nou Camp.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta would surely welcome this promising young attacker to his squad, however, as he could do with a bit more depth up front as there will be more games to play next season with the club qualifying for the Champions League.