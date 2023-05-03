Arsenal given opportunity to pounce for winger as transfer to Premier League rivals collapses

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Arsenal could reportedly have an opportunity to swoop for the transfer of Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach now that a move to Leeds United has fallen through.

The 19-year-old winger is considered a big prospect in Spanish football, and it’s not surprising to see plenty of interest in him ahead of the summer.

According to Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, it had looked like Akhomach could move to Leeds this summer, but their chaotic situation involving a change in manager and director of football has seen the deal collapse.

The report now states that Arsenal could be one of the clubs in position to pounce, while AC Milan and Sevilla also seem to have some interest in the Spanish youth international.

Ilias Akhomach
More Stories / Latest News
Future of 29 y/o star a massive factor in Spurs manager negotiations
Man United handed huge boost in Harry Kane pursuit as major contender cools their interest
Arsenal to hand Mikel Arteta huge summer transfer budget in bid to win first ever Champions League crown

Arsenal would surely be an attractive destination for Akhomach as he looks to make the next step in his career, with first-team football proving a little hard to come by at the Nou Camp.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta would surely welcome this promising young attacker to his squad, however, as he could do with a bit more depth up front as there will be more games to play next season with the club qualifying for the Champions League.

More Stories Ilias Akhomach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.