Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said that he’s feeling “confident” about Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Both sides are having outstanding league campaigns thus far with the Gunners currently sitting at the summit of the table and the Magpies only two spots below in third place.

For both teams there’s something to play for, Arsenal will want to put pressure on Manchester City who are two points behind them but have two games in hand.

Newcastle will want to secure Champions League football as soon as possible and a win against one of this year’s title contenders would be a big step closer to sealing the deal.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the 3-1 win against Chelsea, Wright admitted it will be a tough contest for Arsenal, but backs them to get the job done.

He stated, “Newcastle are having a great season themselves and they’ll see Arsenal coming there as a team that they have to beat. I’m sure it’s gonna be a tough game. But I’m confident that we’ll go up there with this win [against Chelsea] knowing that we can cause some problems, just like they can.

“Some of the lapses we had in the second half that Martin Odegaard was talking about, I don’t think we can afford to do that at Newcastle. Chelsea were nowhere near it, Newcastle will be. So we need to go there with an attitude of we must win again.”

Wright is right to be wary about Eddie Howe’s side, they’ve been one if not the surprise package of the season and it will likely be a very evenly-contested game.

Another Gunners legend in Paul Merson admitted that he’s been “so impressed” by Howe and his Newcastle side when talking to Sky Sports earlier in the season

A lapse in performance for even a short period by Arsenal could see the Magpies capitalise and severely damage their title hopes if they’re not careful.