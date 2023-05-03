Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas provided some optimism for Chelsea fans for next season as he claims a potential turnaround in the 2023/24 campaign is “doable”.

This season has been one to forget for the Blues, they’re 12th in the league on 39 points. Last night they were beaten 3-1 away against London rivals Arsenal, who are title contenders.

Only four Premier League sides have scored less than Chelsea this season, citing that the clear issue on the pitch is they’re simply not scoring enough goals.

Speaking after the Blues’ clash with the Gunners on Sky Sports, Fabregas cited his own experience with the club as they finished 10th in the 2015/15 campaign. The following season under Antonio Conte they would go on to win the title.

He stated, “Six years ago, we had a really bad season with Chelsea we finished 10th. If I remember correctly, Jose Mourinho left, Hiddink came. He started to play younger players Loftus-Cheek, Christensen, Tammy Abraham, to give them experience for the next year.

“Then remember in April, they signed a Conte. Who came to the training ground, spoke to us individually, planned what they wanted to do with us. To start fresh, a new season and we won the Premier League against Guardiola, against Klopp, against Mourinho at Manchester United. It’s not impossible, I know you will tell me there’s not a lot of new players.

“This happened six years ago and I was there, I lived it. If you bring someone in with the experience, with the character, who can put everyone together, who can give clear ideas of what he wants to do and work hard and bring everyone on board, it’s doable.”

We believe that Fabregas’ comments were more of a rallying cry and a message to the supporters that things can indeed get better.

There are some similarities in the sense that both Chelsea sides had quality in them. The difference is the number of players that could well be disposed of in the summer and the number of new signings who are on hefty contracts

Whoever comes into Chelsea in the summer will have a tall task, but like the Spaniard said a turnaround is not impossible.

Even if they don’t win the title next season, a high-placed finish and perhaps a domestic trophy would likely be seen as a step in the right direction.