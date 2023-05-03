Leicester City star James Maddison has already been pictured in a Manchester United kit – in old photos from when he was a kid.

The England international has shone in his time in the Premier League and is being linked with a big move away this summer, with Man Utd alongside the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle as suitors for him.

Still, it seems there’s a lifelong connection to the Red Devils, with old images coming up in a report from the Express that show Maddison wearing their shirt when he was younger…

This doesn’t bode well for Leicester, who are struggling against relegation and who will surely lose key players even if they manage to stay up.

Maddison is one name looking likely to leave, while fellow star Youri Tielemans is set to become a free agent and has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and Roma.