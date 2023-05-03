Journalist Dean Jones believes that Callum Wilson will stick with Newcastle beyond this season despite the arrival of Alexander Isak.

Wilson has been at Newcastle since 2020, when he signed from Bournemouth having scored 67 goals in six years on the south coast and he is firing this season for the Magpies, scoring 15 league goals.

Five of those have come in his last three games as he seems to be relishing his role under Eddie Howe, with whom he spent half a dozen seasons as a Cherries player.

The arrival of Isak in the summer for a club record fee of £63million had fans excited but Wilson will have been wondering whether his regular role upfront would diminish. Thankfully that hasn’t happened and the pair seem to be working superbly in tandem.

As a result of their newfound success as a duo, Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks the Englishman will continue as a Magpie with his fears of turning into an outcast now over.

“He won’t want to be sold, he won’t want to be sat on the bench, he’ll want to be part of it. He keeps doing it, he keeps taking his chances. But I do think, just having Isak around is pushing him to hit new levels.”

Between them, Wilson and Isak have 25 league goals and those contributions have proved crucial as they help Newcastle march towards qualification for the Champions League next season.