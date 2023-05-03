With four games left of their 2022/23 Premier League campaign, Leeds United have brought in Sam Allardyce to save their season.

It’s a tall order given that the Elland Road outfit have Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur to play, but ‘Big Sam’ has never been short of confidence as his opening press conference proved:

"Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta…" ? Sam Allardyce says there is no manager ahead of him in terms of football knowledge and experience.pic.twitter.com/hQoGJ4u20H — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2023

He’ll surely be hoping to install that sort of bullishness into his players as they look for the points to haul them clear of the relegation zone that they’re only out of on goal difference at the moment.

It appears that the manager is already getting to work on transfer targets too, clearly envisioning a future for himself at the club beyond the end of this season.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, the Yorkshire club are prepared to battle it out with Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers to the signing of talented young 20-year-old Belgian, Mandela Keita.

The OH Leuven midfielder is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp, and Het Nieuwsblad report that the latter have an option to sign him at the end of the season.

However, the €10m required to effect that permanent transfer is considered to be too much for Royal Antwerp, hence why his future could well lie in England.

If Allardyce can do what is certainly possible but seems difficult at this point, he will put himself in the strongest position to be able to go after any targets he believes will stand Leeds in good stead for next season.