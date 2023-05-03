Leeds players told the board they want senior figure out of the club

Sam Allardyce is the new manager of Leeds United after Javi Gracia was sacked this week and it is being reported that the dressing room at Elland Road wanted the Spanish coach gone.

The Yorkshire club are under serious threat of being relegated from the Premier League this season and have a mammoth task to try and stay up over the remaining fixtures.

The appointment of Gracia will have played a big role in whether they go down and according to Alex Crook, as told to talkSPORT Breakfast, the Leeds United players played a role in his sacking.

“I am told the players themselves have actually gone to the board and they have suggested that Javi Gracia isn’t the right man to keep them in the Premier League,” said Crook.

“Will Sam Allardyce be the right man? We will find out.”

This is a big thing for a group of players to do but it is also a concern, as the stars should be looking at themselves and the role they have also played in Leeds’ struggles as well.