Former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is being linked with a new job immediately after leaving his position at Elland Road.

Orta was sacked by Leeds this week, while manager Javi Gracia also made way, to be replaced by former England manager Sam Allardyce.

According to reports in Spain, Orta is now set for a role at Sevilla, with a deal not finalised yet, but seemingly in the works.

Orta had an impressive stint with Leeds and was at one point even linked with the vacancy of sporting director at Chelsea, though that never worked out.

It will be interesting to see what Orta can do alongside a big name like Monchi at Sevilla.