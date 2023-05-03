Odds BK goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt has responded to recent transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The talented 23-year-old looks a bright prospect for the future and will surely be playing at a higher level before too long, though it seems as though he’s taking the recent speculation in his stride and keeping a cool head about it all.

Sport Witness note that Wahlstedt has been linked with both Liverpool and Man Utd, and that he was asked about links with these clubs in an interview with Fotbollskanalen.

“It’s fun when it’s written positively about clubs seeing what you’re doing, then you’ve done something good,” he said.

“They are absolutely big clubs. But I don’t want to comment on any specific club’s interest or anything like that at the moment.

“As you say, my contract expires at the end of the year. I guess we’ve had contract discussions for about a year now but haven’t agreed on anything new yet. Right now, I just carry on as I have done before, and the rest will take care of itself.

“I have a good dialogue with my agent. I would like to know when the interest is quite concrete. But you don’t need to know all the clubs that are interested or that watch the matches. Last year there were many clubs, but I think I managed it quite well actually.”

It will be interesting to see if these links with the Swedish shot-stopper go anywhere, as it’s fair to say neither Liverpool nor United look like they particularly need a signing in goal at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp already has Alisson as his clear first choice in that position, while Caoimhin Kelleher is a fine option as a backup.

United, meanwhile, have the legendary David de Gea, and even if there were some concerns about replacing him, they would probably need someone more proven than Wahlstedt.