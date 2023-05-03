Lionel Messi in talks to move to Saudi Arabia in record-breaking deal

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks to move to the Saudi Pro League in a historic deal upon the expiry of his PSG contract this summer.

Plenty of chatter has taken place as to where Messi will be next season, with Barcelona and Saudi Arabia two of the most touted destinations for the Argentine.

Yesterday, Messi was suspended by PSG for two weeks after taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia according to RMC Sport, with the reason for his visit now seemingly coming to light, as The Telegraph revealed today that the 35-year old is officially in talks to move to the Middle East in a £320million p/year deal.

Messi has 20 goals and 19 assists for PSG this season

The deal could become the biggest of its kind in football history, eclipsing the £175million p/year deal that Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to upon signing for Al Nassr in January.

Ronaldo has taken to Saudi Arabia like a duck to water, scoring 12 goals in 12 matches in the Pro League
More Stories / Latest News
Man City’s Erling Haaland is ready to make Premier League history against West Ham
(Video) Premier League-linked Juventus forward scores impressive goal vs Lecce
Video: Paris Saint-Germain ultras voice their displeasure towards Lionel Messi outside club offices

With Ronaldo continuing his goalscoring antics with Al Nassr, the arrival of Messi to the Middle East could see the great reset of their legendary rivalry that took over football during their time together in La Liga, and what a final career send-off it could be for two of the best players to grace the game.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.