Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks to move to the Saudi Pro League in a historic deal upon the expiry of his PSG contract this summer.

Plenty of chatter has taken place as to where Messi will be next season, with Barcelona and Saudi Arabia two of the most touted destinations for the Argentine.

Yesterday, Messi was suspended by PSG for two weeks after taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia according to RMC Sport, with the reason for his visit now seemingly coming to light, as The Telegraph revealed today that the 35-year old is officially in talks to move to the Middle East in a £320million p/year deal.

The deal could become the biggest of its kind in football history, eclipsing the £175million p/year deal that Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to upon signing for Al Nassr in January.

With Ronaldo continuing his goalscoring antics with Al Nassr, the arrival of Messi to the Middle East could see the great reset of their legendary rivalry that took over football during their time together in La Liga, and what a final career send-off it could be for two of the best players to grace the game.