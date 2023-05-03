Orkun Kokcu is continuing to attract interest from across Europe with Liverpool the latest team to show an eagerness to sign him.

Marcel van der Kraan of De Telegraaf’s Kick-Off podcast mentioned the Reds along with a couple of other sides who are keen on Kokcu’s signature, an understandable target for teams considering the impact he has had on Fyenoord’s success this season.

The 22-year old has captained the Eredivisie leaders this season, scoring eight and assisting three in the league and De Graaf thinks there will be a big fight for his services this summer.

“I also think that more and more top clubs are looking at him. In recent weeks, the stands at Feyenoord have been filled with scouts from the top six of the Premier League.

“Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool; everyone had scouts. I think the battle for Kokcü’s signature will be very interesting.”

Plenty of midfielders will be linked with Liverpool this summer with the Reds needing a serious engine room rebuild and a central midfielder of Kokcu’s ability could be a great fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Valued at €30million by Transfermarkt, the Turk’s suggested fee is definitely a feasible one for Liverpool as they aim to challenge at the top of the league table and in Europe once again.