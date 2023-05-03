Jurgen Klopp is on a mission to bring midfielders to Liverpool this summer and according to a new report, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes has now made his way onto the Reds’ shortlist.

That is according to Fichajes, who reports that the Merseyside club are open to offering a €100m package to sign the 25-year-old Newcastle star, but any move will prove complicated as the player is highly valued by the Magpies.

Names such as Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Manuel Ugarte have all been linked to Anfield in recent weeks but the signing of Guimaraes would certainly be one of the harder deals to complete.

Newcastle will have Champions League football over Liverpool next season and the Magpies remain keen to offer the Brazilian a new contract.

Real Madrid are another club interested in the midfielder but it is hard to see the Newcastle star in another shirt next season.