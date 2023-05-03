Liverpool team news: Gakpo, Jota and Robertson drop to the bench for Fulham visit

Jurgen Klopp will know that a win for his Liverpool side against Fulham on Wednesday night will put daylight between the Reds and the chasing pack in the race to finish in the European places.

Liverpool are finding form again at just the right time, and another victory would be their fifth in a row, their best run of the season according to WhoScored.

Perhaps with the other games that the Reds have to come in mind, Klopp has decided to rest a few players, with Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson and Cody Gakpo all on the bench.

Aside from Konstantinos Tsimikas on the left side of defence, the back four picks itself at the moment, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold in front of Alisson Becker.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones make up a tough tackling and energetic midfield, with a dynamic attack of Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez making up the starting XI.

Fulham showed in their recent match against Man City that they are no pushovers, and Anfield isn’t quite the fortress this season that it once was.

Therefore, the hosts will have to be at it from the first whistle and not allow their standards to drop throughout.

Three points would take Klopp’s men to 59, and open up a significant five-point gap over Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.