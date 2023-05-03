Man City reach incredible record under Pep Guardiola after West Ham win

With only five games left of their 2022/23 Premier League season, Man City look odds on to win another English top-flight crown under Pep Guardiola.

The way they have been playing over the past few weeks, it’s difficult to see Real Madrid being able to stop them in the Champions League too, or Man United in the FA Cup.

All scenarios are possible of course, but the champions-elect seemed to have hit that sweet spot again that they so often do under Guardiola.

The 3-0 win over West Ham was remarkable for two reasons, aside from the fact it sent City back to the Premier League summit.

Erling Haaland was able to break the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season after hitting City’s second of the night, his 35th of the campaign.

That meant he edged one clear of Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole with whom he had been equal with on 34 before Wednesday night’s encounter.

Nathan Ake had opened the scoring just after half-time after a dogged West Ham performance had seen the first-half end goalless.

When Phil Foden’s volley cannoned off a Hammers defender and into the net to end the scoring, it also brought up an incredible statistic.

The goal was Man City’s 1000th under Guardiola, achieved in just 404 games as coach, and that in itself should probably put to bed the argument as to where Pep stands in the annals of football history.