Man City’s Erling Haaland is ready to make Premier League history against West Ham

As might’ve been expected, Man City’s Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm during the 2022/23 campaign.

The centre-forward has simply carried on his incredible goalscoring form from throughout his career, and the amount of goals scored puts him on the verge of history when he steps out on to the Etihad Stadium pitch on Wednesday night.

That’s because with one more goal, the Norwegian can break the record for most goals in a Premier League season, which is jointly held by him, Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole on 34, per Radio Times.

It would cap an astonishing debut season in the English top-flight for a player that clearly just lives for scoring goals.

He’s the type of forward that could be doing nothing for the majority of the game but as soon as the ball is within the penalty box, he comes alive.

Even if there were those prepared to denigrate his achievements by suggesting that anyone could knock the ball in from a few yards, the easy way to countenance that argument is to ask why they haven’t done so.

In order to make football appear as simple as Haaland seems to make it, it takes hours of practice in training and dedication to your craft.

With a West Ham side struggling to pull themselves away from the relegation zone as City’s next opponents, it would surprise no one to find Haaland’s name on the score sheet again, and a place in the all-time annals of Premier League history.