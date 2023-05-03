Real Madrid ready to pay Manchester United star’s €100million release clause

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to pay the €100million release clause of Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho.

The talented young Argentine has been a revelation in the Man Utd first-team this season, and it will be exciting to see the player he develops into in the next few years.

Red Devils fans will be relieved to see that Garnacho has committed his future to the club with a new contract, but it seems Real are still monitoring his situation and could pay big for him in the future.

Reports in Spain suggest Garnacho will have a €100m buy-out clause in his United contract, and that Madrid could fork out to trigger that clause.

Los Blancos have invested well in top young players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Endrick in recent times, and Garnacho looks like he’d be another fine signing for the Spanish giants.

United will just have to hope that the 18-year-old see his future at Old Trafford instead.