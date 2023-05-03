Manchester United are said to be interested in Ollie Watkins this summer as they hunt for a number nine to offer a goal threat.

Watkins has come into his own this season, none more so since Unai Emery became Aston Villa manager, as the striker became the first Villa player ever to score in five consecutive league games, while also scoring in a record six consecutive away matches.

His league tally for the season stands at 14 and now United are said to be interested in his signature according to Fichajes.

United have been linked with many strikers ahead of the summer, with Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic all names that have popped up in reports over the past few months.

With Wout Weghorst unlikely to stay at Old Trafford beyond next season, that will leave United without an out-and-out number nine and Watkins could be the man to balance the goal load up front, with Marcus Rashford currently the one scoring all the goals in attack for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Valued at €32million by Transfermarkt and under contract at Villa until 2025, Watkins is a more than realistic signing for United, and with Bayern Munich showing an eagerness to sign him in the past few weeks according to the Mirror, it is clear that the 27-year old has something about him that elite European sides seriously value.